Disney World: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' roller coaster coming to Epcot in 2021

According to Disney, The 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-themed attraction will be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters.
Disney says the one-of-a-kind indoor roller coaster will “feature a unique story currently being created by Walt Disney Imagineering and include a new innovative ride system that’s guaranteed to “wow” guests.”
According to the Disney Parks Blog, officials say “The Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired coaster is part of our ongoing work to transform Epcot into a place that’s more family, more relevant, more timeless and more Disney.”