Disney World: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' roller coaster coming to Epcot in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has released exciting details about its new roller coaster coming to Epcot!

According to Disney, The 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-themed attraction will be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters.

Disney says the one-of-a-kind indoor roller coaster will “feature a unique story currently being created by Walt Disney Imagineering and include a new innovative ride system that’s guaranteed to “wow” guests.”

The ride will open 2021 in Epcot’s Future World, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, officials say “The Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired coaster is part of our ongoing work to transform Epcot into a place that’s more family, more relevant, more timeless and more Disney.”

