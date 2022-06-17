Delray Beach Market: Florida's largest food hall

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Market is home to Florida's largest food hall.

This colorful, artistic space is two stories and features 25 different vendors with cuisine ranging from all over the world. You can find Peruvian, Spanish, Lebanese, Chinese, tacos, pizza, burgers, subs, fried chicken, ice cream, and so much more.

Don't forget to grab a tasty craft cocktail at one of the three bars. No matter what you're in the mood for, you can find something to satisfy that craving.

Soak in the coastal flavors of this quirky urban beach town at Delray Beach Market — located at 33 SE 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida.

