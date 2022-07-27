Create your own body butter at this summer pop up in Hyde Park Village

TAMPA, Fla.—Local brand Creme De' Contour has launched its first brick and mortar pop-up in Hyde Park Village. In addition to skincare products, they also offer an interactive Body Butter Bar where you can create your own whipped body butter.

Creme De' Contour started in 2021 with an e-commerce store. Their goal is to offer luxury products without the use of unhealthy ingredients. Each product is loved for its ability to hydrate the skin, improve elasticity, reduce dark marks, heal dry skin, and even skin tone. All products are cruelty-free and packaged in BPA recyclable material.

This is something that owner Tiana Wilson feels strongly about because she is passionate about her own skincare routine.

"As someone who was born with eczema and psoriasis, I know how that plagues a lot of people," said Wilson. "And a lot of people want relief, but they still want to smell good, feel good, look good. And I combined that purpose with the passion of my creativity."

You can shop for whipped body butters, soaps, body sprays, body oils, sugar scrubs, body wash, candles and men's essentials. They offer products for everyone, not just women.

At their interactive Body Butter Bar, you can choose from scents like Fruit Loops, Cake Day, and S’Mores Martini—and the final products look good enough to eat! And because theses body butters are whipped, they have a light and airy feel to them.

Walk-ins are accepted for the Body Butter Bar, but if you have a group of 3 or more you'll need to book an appointment. The full Body Butter Bar Experience starts at $210 and includes an 8oz body butter per person in your party, appetizers, beverages, and VIP access to the store, which will be closed to the public during your experience.

Creme De' Contour is located at 734 S Village Circle on the second floor of Hyde Park Village above Paper Source. This pop-up is available from now until August 31st. Check out our Instagram Reel to learn more.