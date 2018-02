Clearwater Beach named 'Best Beach in America' for 2018

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Tampa Bay is once again home to the best beach in America!

The travel site TripAdvisor has named Clearwater Beach the top beach in the country for 2018. Siesta Beach, which was named the best beach in 2017, is now ranked second. St. Pete Beach came in seventh place.

TripAdvisor analyzed the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings gathered during a 12-month period when creating the list of best beaches.

Six Florida Beaches made the top-10 list. Check out the best beaches in the U.S. and around the world:

Top Beaches in the U.S.:

1. Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida

2. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida

3. Ka'anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii

4. South Beach - Miami Beach, Florida

5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve - Honolulu, Hawaii

6. Fort Lauderdale Beach - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

7. Saint Pete Beach - St. Pete Beach, Florida

8. Hollywood Beach - Hollywood, Florida

9. Santa Monica Beach - Santa Monica, California

10. Lanikai Beach - Kailua, Hawaii

Top Beaches in the World:

1. Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos

2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil

3. Varadero Beach, Cuba

4. Eagle Beach, Aruba

5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

6. La Conca Beach, Spain

7. Clearwater Beach, Florida, United States

8. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

10. Playa Norte, Mexico

