City of Tampa offering free activities at 7 Parks & Rec Centers during 'Jingle Jam'

"As we enter the holiday season we are again opening our doors to our parks & rec facilities at a free or reduced cost," said Mayor Bob Buckhorn. "Safety of your loved ones is our main priority and we know that offering these activities when school is on break reduces stress and decisions parents need to make when balancing work and family."
The hours of operation are:
Wednesday, December 27 - Friday, December 29 (week 1)
Tuesday, January 2 - Friday, January 5 (week 2).
The recreation centers that will be open for free are:
-Benito Playground Activity Center
10065 Cross Creek Blvd., 33647
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
-Copeland Park Community Center
11001 N 15th St., 33612
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
-Gwendolyn Miller Community Center
6410 N 32nd St., 33610
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
-NFL YET Jackson Heights Center
3310 E. Lake Ave. 33610
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
-Port Tampa Community Center (FULL for week 2)
4702 W. McCoy St., 33616
7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
-Wellswood Center
4918 N Mendenhall Dr. 33603
7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Stay & Play Site
Stay & Play will still take place and the centers will open from December 23, December 27, December 30 and January 2, January 6 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. A Teen Rec Card (Free) is required to attend the program.
-Copeland Community Center
11001 N 15th St, 33612
-NFL YET Jackson Heights Center
3310 E. Lake Ave. 33610
-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Center
2200 N Oregon Ave, 33607
-Springhill Community Center
201 E Eskimo Ave, 33604