City of Tampa offering free activities at 7 Parks & Rec Centers during 'Jingle Jam'

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is offering free activities at seven of the City of Tampa's Parks and Rec Centers during this year's "Jingle Jam."

It is part of the city's ongoing commitment to provide our residents with exciting and affordable programming while school's out.

The centers will have themed camp activities for all ages.

"As we enter the holiday season we are again opening our doors to our parks & rec facilities at a free or reduced cost," said Mayor Bob Buckhorn. "Safety of your loved ones is our main priority and we know that offering these activities when school is on break reduces stress and decisions parents need to make when balancing work and family."

The hours of operation are:

Wednesday, December 27 - Friday, December 29 (week 1)

Tuesday, January 2 - Friday, January 5 (week 2).

The recreation centers that will be open for free are:

-Benito Playground Activity Center

10065 Cross Creek Blvd., 33647

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-Copeland Park Community Center

11001 N 15th St., 33612

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-Gwendolyn Miller Community Center

6410 N 32nd St., 33610

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-NFL YET Jackson Heights Center

3310 E. Lake Ave. 33610

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-Loretta Ingraham Complex (FULL)

1615 N. Hubert Ave., 33607

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-Port Tampa Community Center (FULL for week 2)

4702 W. McCoy St., 33616

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-Wellswood Center

4918 N Mendenhall Dr. 33603

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stay & Play Site

Stay & Play will still take place and the centers will open from December 23, December 27, December 30 and January 2, January 6 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. A Teen Rec Card (Free) is required to attend the program.

-Copeland Community Center

11001 N 15th St, 33612

-NFL YET Jackson Heights Center

3310 E. Lake Ave. 33610

-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Center

2200 N Oregon Ave, 33607

-Springhill Community Center

201 E Eskimo Ave, 33604