City of Tampa needs volunteers for Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park grand opening celebration

TAMPA, Fla. -- The City of Tampa is asking for dozens of volunteers to help out with its grand opening celebration of Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

The two-day celebration will be held May 12 and 13. It will feature live music, food, drinks and fireworks.

Volunteers are needed to operate Mac and Cheese ticket sales, non-alcoholic drink sales, and beer sales. Shifts are between three and four-and-a-half hours in length. Volunteers can be under the age of 18 except for beer sales.

The two-year, $35 million makeover of Julian B. Lane Park will connect it to the Tampa Riverwalk. It will feature family-friendly games like dominoes, checkers and bocce ball.

The 25-acre park will also have fields where people can play team sports, a dog park, a splash pad, a pavilion for live performances, tennis courts, a playground, an indoor events space, a boat storage area and boat ramps.

If you are interested in volunteering for the grand opening celebration, you can sign up at www.volunteersignup.org/WBF4E.