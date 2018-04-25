City of Tampa needs volunteers for Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park grand opening celebration

Volunteers are needed to operate Mac and Cheese ticket sales, non-alcoholic drink sales, and beer sales. Shifts are between three and four-and-a-half hours in length. Volunteers can be under the age of 18 except for beer sales.
The two-year, $35 million makeover of Julian B. Lane Park will connect it to the Tampa Riverwalk. It will feature family-friendly games like dominoes, checkers and bocce ball.
The 25-acre park will also have fields where people can play team sports, a dog park, a splash pad, a pavilion for live performances, tennis courts, a playground, an indoor events space, a boat storage area and boat ramps.