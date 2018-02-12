Cirque du Soleil bringing high-energy show to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - Cirque du Soleil is bringing a month-long performance to Tampa Bay!

The Volta show, written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, will play under the Big Top next to the Tampa Bay Greyhound Track in Tampa starting February 14. It features acrobatics, ballet, BMX, parkour and much more.

Volta tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves the adrenaline rush of acrobatics into a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.

The show is Cirque du Soleil’s 41st original production since 1984, and its 18th show presented under the Big Top.

Tickets start at $37 and the show runs until March 18. Click here for more information.

