Celebrate National Popcorn Day at South Tampa's Chef Inspired Popcorn Co.

Zack Perry
3:23 PM, Jan 18, 2018
Chef Inspired Popcorn Company in South Tampa has created more than 50 types of gourmet popcorn flavors.

TAMPA, Fla. - We all know that craving for buttered popcorn once we step into a movie theater. 

But your appetite for popcorn is about to hit an all-new height. 

From birthday cake to garlic siracha sauce, they have all types of sweet and savory flavors. 

And to celebrate National Popcorn Day, Chef Inspired Popcorn Co. is offering buy-one-get-one-free bags of popcorn!

Swing by for the delicious snack at 3204 West Bay to Bay Boulevard in South Tampa. 

