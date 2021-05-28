Watch
Burger Culture in Tampa offers unique burger options

Burger Culture is slowly becoming a Tampa Bay staple. This food truck offers unique burger options that are not just photogenic but down right delicious!
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 28, 2021
TAMPA, Fla.—Burger Culture is slowly becoming a Tampa Bay staple. This food truck offers unique burger options that are not just photogenic but down right delicious!

Here are some popular items from their menu:

  • Mango Burger—cream cheese, sautéed onions, mango chutney
  • Waffle Burger—goat cheese, blueberry compote, honey drizzle
  • Cheesesteak Burger—bacon, steak, onions and cheese
  • Green Chili Burger—roasted poblano, Pepper Jack cheese, with Verde
  • Arepa Burger—American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pink sauce, between two arepa buns
  • Mac N Cheese Burger—bacon, potato sticks, pink sauce

They also serve grilled cheese, hot dogs, empanadas, loaded fries and other sides. Find the full menu here.

Burger Culture's food truck is located at 6920 N Dale Mabry Highway, where there is plenty of covered and non-covered outside seating, or you can call-in your order and stop by to pick it up.

They also have a location on the first level in International Plaza (near the food court elevators) and in July, Burger Culture plans to open a third location at The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota.

To learn more about Burger Culture, visit their website.

