Burger Culture in Tampa offers unique burger options

TAMPA, Fla.—Burger Culture is slowly becoming a Tampa Bay staple. This food truck offers unique burger options that are not just photogenic but down right delicious!

Burger Culture Facebook Page

Here are some popular items from their menu:



Mango Burger—cream cheese, sautéed onions, mango chutney

Waffle Burger—goat cheese, blueberry compote, honey drizzle

Cheesesteak Burger—bacon, steak, onions and cheese

Green Chili Burger—roasted poblano, Pepper Jack cheese, with Verde

Arepa Burger—American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pink sauce, between two arepa buns

Mac N Cheese Burger—bacon, potato sticks, pink sauce

They also serve grilled cheese, hot dogs, empanadas, loaded fries and other sides. Find the full menu here.

Burger Culture's food truck is located at 6920 N Dale Mabry Highway, where there is plenty of covered and non-covered outside seating, or you can call-in your order and stop by to pick it up.

They also have a location on the first level in International Plaza (near the food court elevators) and in July, Burger Culture plans to open a third location at The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota.

To learn more about Burger Culture, visit their website.