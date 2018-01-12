Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Salt-N-Pepa among headliners for 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- The Florida Strawberry Festival released the lineup of entertainers who will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2018 event and there are some big names topping the list.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Building New Memories!" said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “It points to the new entertainment venue we’ve constructed. We want our guests to know we’re in the business of continuously making new and better memories for families."

The 11-day community event is set for March 1 to 11 in Plant City. It celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.

A lot of big names are set to perform and country music singer-songwriter, Brad Paisley will close out the much anticipated festival.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 7 at 8 a.m.

The new bleacher-style seating will accommodate 9,200 total guests, however the festival will no longer offer free seating to headline shows.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for us," said Davis. "We absolutely had to construct new seating. And when you start crunching the numbers, there was just no way economically for us to offer free seats any longer."

Tickets for all headline entertainment shows can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996 or at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, March 1

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. DNCE - CANCELED, replacement not yet announced

Friday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Jerry Lee Lewis

7:30 p.m. Justin Moore and Dylan Scott

Saturday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Cam

7:30 p.m. The Band Perry - CANCELED, replacement not yet announced

Sunday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Lee Greenwood

7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire

Monday, March 5

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Tuesday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Gaither Vocal Band

7:30 p.m. Casting Crowns

Wednesday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Engelbert Humperdinck

7:30 p.m. Trace Adkins

Thursday, March 8

10:30 a.m. The Letterman

3:30 p.m. Drifters, Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters

7:30 p.m. I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Salt-N-Pepa

Friday, March 9

3:30 p.m. Charley Pride

7:30 p.m. Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday, March 10

3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown

7:30 p.m. Kenny "Babyface" Edmond and Anthony Hamilton

Sunday, March 11

3:30 p.m. Chase Bryant

7:30 p.m. Brad Paisley

You can find all ticket information at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

--------------