Bon Jovi bringing 2022 tour to Tampa this April

Leo Correa/AP
Bon Jovi lead singer Jon Bon Jovi performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Jon Bon Jovi
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 07, 2022
TAMPA, FL - He gives concerts a good name! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bon Jovi is coming to AMALIE Arena in Tampa on April 15 at 8 p.m.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi's 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it "BRILLIANT" and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that "chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," said Jon Bon Jovi.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m.

You're wanted at this show...dead or alive.

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. at http://Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $15.75, $35.75, $55.75, $95.75, $145.75, $195.75, $496.25, $646.25 and $746.25. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.
