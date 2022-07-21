Beat the Heat: 8 splash pads where you can cool off this summer

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for a free way to stay cool this summer, Tampa Bay has plenty of splash pads to choose from. Here are 8 spots in the area you should check out.

1. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Parking: Pay to park. If you park in the parking garage next to Glazer Children's Museum, the first hour is only $1.

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

2. Dell Holmes Park

Location: 2741 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

Hours: April 1 - September 30 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Parking: FREE

St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation

3. Julian B Lane Riverfront Park

Location: 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa

Hours: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Parking: Free 4-hour street parking

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

4. Water Works Park

Location: 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa

Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Parking: Free street parking, but it can be limited.

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

5. St. Pete Pier

Location: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Parking: Pay to park

St. Pete Pier

6. Ballast Point Park

Location: 5300 Interbay Blvd, Tampa

Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Parking: FREE

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

7. Tarpon Springs Splash Park

Location: 508 Live Oak St, Tarpon Springs

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parking: FREE

City of Tarpon Springs

8. Kiwanis Sprayground

Location: 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin

Hours: select hours March 22 - October 21

Parking: FREE