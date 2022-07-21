Beat the Heat: 8 splash pads where you can cool off this summer

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for a free way to stay cool this summer, Tampa Bay has plenty of splash pads to choose from. Here are 8 spots in the area you should check out.
1. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking: Pay to park. If you park in the parking garage next to Glazer Children's Museum, the first hour is only $1.
2. Dell Holmes Park
Location: 2741 22nd St S, St. Petersburg
Hours: April 1 - September 30 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Parking: FREE
3. Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Location: 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa
Hours: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Parking: Free 4-hour street parking
4. Water Works Park
Location: 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa
Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking: Free street parking, but it can be limited.
5. St. Pete Pier
Location: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking: Pay to park
6. Ballast Point Park
Location: 5300 Interbay Blvd, Tampa
Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Parking: FREE
7. Tarpon Springs Splash Park
Location: 508 Live Oak St, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Parking: FREE
8. Kiwanis Sprayground
Location: 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin
Hours: select hours March 22 - October 21
Parking: FREE