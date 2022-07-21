Watch Now
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Beat the Heat: 8 splash pads where you can cool off this summer

beat the heat splash pads.png
Taste and See Tampa Bay (left) | St. Pete Pier (right)
beat the heat splash pads.png
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 17:54:38-04

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for a free way to stay cool this summer, Tampa Bay has plenty of splash pads to choose from. Here are 8 spots in the area you should check out.

1. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking: Pay to park. If you park in the parking garage next to Glazer Children's Museum, the first hour is only $1.

curtis hixon splash pad.jpg

2. Dell Holmes Park
Location: 2741 22nd St S, St. Petersburg
Hours: April 1 - September 30 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Parking: FREE

dell holmes.jpeg

3. Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Location: 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa
Hours: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Parking: Free 4-hour street parking

julian b lane.jpg

4. Water Works Park
Location: 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa
Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking: Free street parking, but it can be limited.

water works splash pad.jpg

5. St. Pete Pier
Location: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Parking: Pay to park

st. pete pier splash pad.jpeg

6. Ballast Point Park
Location: 5300 Interbay Blvd, Tampa
Hours: April to October 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. | November to March 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Parking: FREE

Ballast Point.jpg

7. Tarpon Springs Splash Park
Location: 508 Live Oak St, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Parking: FREE

Tarpon Springs Splash Park 2.jpeg

8. Kiwanis Sprayground
Location: 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin
Hours: select hours March 22 - October 21
Parking: FREE

Kiwanis Sprayground _ Dunedin, FL.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.