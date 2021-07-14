Aquatica Orlando named America's best water park

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to America's top water parks, Florida knows a thing or two about cooling off under the summer sun.

The Sunshine State claimed three of the top 10 best water parks in the country, according to a USA Today 10Best Reader’s poll.

Aquatica Orlando was crowned America's best water park for the second time in recent years.

“Aquatica Orlando is home to more thrilling waterslides than any other waterpark in Orlando, boasting new attractions annually including the opening this year of the world’s tallest—and Florida’s only—dueling waterslide, Riptide Race,” said Park Vice President Brad Gilmore. “We are honored to be recognized by USA Today readers from all over the country who have visited the park and rank it as their favorite.”

Island H2O Live! in Kissimmee grabbed the No. 6 spot and Tampa's Adventure Island finished at No. 8.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Outdoor Water Park in 2021 are:

Aquatica Orlando - Orlando Lost Island Waterpark - Waterloo, Iowa Splashin' Safari - Santa Claus, Ind. Water Country USA - Williamsburg, Va. Dollywood's Splash Country - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Island H2O Live! - Kissimmee, Florida Rapids Water Park - Riviera Beach, Fla. Adventure Island - Tampa Noah's Ark - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Schlitterbahn - New Braunfels, Texas

