Adventure Island offering $25 discounted tickets for college students

4:58 PM, Apr 26, 2018

Adventure Island’s new drop slide ‘Vanish Point’ is nothing short of epic.

TAMPA, Fla. - To celebrate the end of the school year, Adventure Island is offering $25 tickets for college students!

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island is a 30-acre waterpark featuring endless opportunities to unwind after finals with high-thrill slides to the lazy river and wave pool. 

Students can take advantage of this offer to experience Adventure Island’s newest attraction: Vanish Point. The 70-foot drop slide lets riders choose between two wave paths, one that drops the floor from beneath their feet or one that begins in a seated position before taking a steep dive on a 455-foot-long speed slide.

 

College students will be saving more than 50 percent off the original ticket price. Students must present a valid college ID to be eligible for this limited-time promotion.

The exclusive discount on single-day tickets is available now through May 25 online and at the front gate. To purchase tickets and learn more, students can visit AdventureIsland.com/College. 

