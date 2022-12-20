5 holiday pop up bars to check out around Tampa Bay

Tis the season for some Christmas cheer and cocktails! Grab a festive drink and take in the decor at these 5 holiday pop up bars in Tampa Bay.

Miracle at Mezzo

Where: Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails at 1111 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Open: now through 12/31 (closed on Christmas Day)

Miracle at Mezzo will be the best holiday office party you've ever been to. Miracle is a national Christmas-themed pop-up experience and it's back for its 4th year at Intermezzo. Enjoy , holiday cocktails in a festive setting, like Grandma Got Ran Over by a T-Rex or Santa's Little Helper, or opt for a shot—will you choose Naughty or Nice?

The full Miracle menu and experience is available after 5 p.m. and their unique mugs are available for purchase. Their outside bar is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. REservations are not accepted.

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Santa's Social Club

Where: Sonder Social Club at 966 Douglas Ave Unit 101, Dunedin

Open: now through 1/6 (closed on Christmas Day)

Stop by Santa's favorite craft cocktail bar! Since 2020, Sonder Social Club has come alive every year for the holidays with festive decor, lights and a delicious seasonal menu. Try a new drink like Apple of My Pie, made with tequila, apple cinnamon syrup and lime, or go for a fan favorite like Christina's Coquito, made from one of the owners' secret family recipe. You can also chow down on white truffle cauliflower pizza, filet mignon wellington and charcuterie.

While you're there, don't forget to ask the bartender for a Christmas card so that you can write a note and add to the holiday decor. Santa's Social Club offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Blitz Inn Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Where: Barterhouse Ybor at 1811 N 15th Street Suite A, Tampa

Open: now through 12/31 (closed on Christmas Day, Monday and Tuesday)

Get in the holly jolly spirit with this pop up! Located on the bar side of Barterhouse Ybor, this holiday pop up is brand new this year, offering a special menu of $15 cocktails. Try Dirty Santa, The Grinch Resort and other creative concoctions, some of which come in a festive glass.

Seating is first come first serve and reservations for Barterhouse only apply to the dining room.

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Sippin' Santa at The Honu

Where: The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar at 516 Grant Street, Dunedin

Open: now through 1/1 (closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Monday and Tuesday)

Celebrate the holidays with a tropical flare at The Honu! This outdoor tiki bar is serving up $15 seasonal cocktails, like Yule Tide (tequila, applejack, lime, maple cranberry syrup) and

Kris Kringle Colada (dark Jamaican rum, amaro, allspice liqueur, lime, pineapple, cream of coconut), plus they all come in festive glassware that is available for purchase.

If you're going with a friend, you can try Rudolph's Rum Rhapsody, a rum punch served in a bowl for two.

Sippin' Santa is the tropical companion to Miracle, and this is it's first year at The Honu.

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Miracle at the Tap

Where: Tamiami Tap at 711 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota

Open: now through 12/30 (closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Monday)

Tamiami Tap is also getting in on the Miracle fun this year! This decked out winter wonderland features 10 specialty cocktails, like the Christmapolitan and Elfing Around. Proceeds from cocktail and glassware sales will benefit Satchel’s Last Resort and Forty Carrots. Enjoy live music on select nights.

This restaurant also offers tasty bites. You can find the menu here.

