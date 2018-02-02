'49 Pulses' documentary film chronicles the stories of the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre

Orlando, Florida. June 12, 2016. 2:02 a.m.

Up to that point, that is the exact minute the worst mass shooting in American history began..

The massacre inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, left 49 people dead. 58 wounded and a community in shock.

Eight months later documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn reached out to some of the survivors. He says they were very forthcoming and wanted their stories told.

That is where the seeds for Minn's new documentary "49 Pulses" began.

The film opened last week at Orlando's Fashion Square Mall, located less than five miles from the nightclub. It opens Friday night at the Premiere Cinema 8 in Plant City.

Minn used 911 calls, interviews of survivors and victims' family members, video from police bodycams and actor re-enactments to piece together a film telling what occurred to the people inside the nightclub that horrible night.

"I'm just trying to spread awareness for the victims who have been overlooked," said Minn. "This film is all about humanity. It is about heroism. It is about healing. And it is about the victims' stories which are powerful and emotional."

People who see the film might notice one thing Minn intentionally left out of the documentary.

"The focus always seems to be on the killer," said Minn. "The killer's name is not even mentioned once in the documentary."

Though the making of his movie, Minn was shocked to learn it took three hours and twelve minutes for police to take down the shooter.

"We had innocent people bleed out in the bathroom," said Minn. "The 911 calls were pouring in saying 'Hey, we're trapped in the bathroom. Please help! We're bleeding, bleeding out here.'"

Seventeen years before Pulse a mass shooting at a high school near Denver rocked the country.

Columbine.

Two gunmen murdered twelve students and one teacher. Police were criticized for their response to the school.

Afterwards many law enforcement agencies changed their tactics and now train for active shooter situations where SWAT teams go after any gunmen.

That did not happen in Pulse.

"Thirteen people died in the bathroom," said Minn. "So let's say you do barge into the bathroom shooter was. I don't think you would have killed thirteen people. Maybe one or two. That's still a lot. But you would have saved, in my opinion, many lives."

The Orlando Police Department refused to speak to Minn about their response to the Pulse massacre.

Minn admits his documentary is not for everyone.

"This is real and raw." he said. "A movie like this doesn't come around every day. This is an independent film from the heart."

Minn would love to open his film in a Tampa theater if it proves to be a success in Plant City.