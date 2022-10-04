2022 Fall festivals and pumpkin patches to check out in Tampa Bay

It’s pumpkin season! And that means it’s fall festival time. Here are some events you can check out around Tampa Bay.

Raprager Family Farm

When: Sept. 24 – Nov. 13 (select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa

Cost: $15.25+

Info: Raprager Family Farm’s Fall Pumpkin Festival is back for its third year! Enjoy hayrides, pumpkins, a bounce pillow, a new farmers market, a recently introduced 1,000 sq ft inflatable haunted maze and more. For an additional charge, you can also take part in gem mining, pony rides, face painting and, new this year, axe throwing. And if you’re looking for jump scares, the 5,000 sq ft haunted barn and haunted hayrides start after 5 p.m.

Raprager Family Farm's Fall Pumpkin Festival | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Harvest Holler Corn Maze

When: September 16 – November 13 (Friday-Sunday only)

Where: 950 Tavares Road, Polk City

Cost: $15 for adults | $12 for kids ages 2-12

Info: If you want to experience what down-home farm life feels like, this is the place! Relax and enjoy the slow-paced farm life: sit on a hay bale, drink some true southern sweet tea or lemonade and relish the time with your family. Maw-Maw’s Country store has some of the most amazing cobblers you have ever tasted and Paw-Paw’s Vittles features true country eats that will remind you of time at the County Fair. Enjoy an the Old Farm Miniature Golf Course, catch a ride on the cow barrel train, and take a turn on the Big Frank-n-Slide. Fun for all ages, so come on out and have an a-MAZE-ing time!

Harvestmoon Fun Farm

When: October 1 – November 6 (select days Wednesday-Sunday)

Where: 15990 Stur Street, Masaryktown

Cost: $11.95+

Info: Enjoy a 5-acre maze that will feature the Wizard of Oz. The little ones can read the story of Spookley the Square pumpkin. Activities include jumping on the 70-foot jumping pillow, visiting the pumpkin patch, riding the cow train, visiting the petting farm, seeing live entertainment every weekend in October and more! If you’re up for a scare, take a walk through the Haunted Trails on select Friday and Saturdays in October starting October 7.

HarvestMoon Fun Farm Maze | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Sweetfields Farm

When: October 1 – November 6 (select days Friday-Monday)

Where: 17250 Benes Roush Road, Brooksville

Cost: $10.75+

Info: This corn maze is more than 5 acres of challenging fun for all ages! Also included with maze admission are hayrides, a hay play area, a mini corn maze, a tree house play area, a hay maze, tumbleweed rollers, jumbo foosball, pitcher pump duck races, access to the harvest barn and pumpkin patch (pumpkins are an extra cost), plenty of animals to visit and more.

Fruitville Grove Farm Market

When: October 8-30 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Cost: FREE ADMISSION ($5 for parking)

Info: This 34th annual Pumpkin Fest is an event suitable for all ages. Stroll under the shade of large oak trees to see local vendors in the craft show with their one-of-a-kind crafts. Daily activities include the Torres Family Circus and Extreme Riders, a kids fun zone (with zip line), pony rides, pumpkin painting, mini train ride, horse drawn carriage rides, pumpkin painting, hay rides, hug-a-goat, enchanted unicorn encounter, butterfly garden experience, and so much more to do throughout the day! Activity prices range from $1-$10.

Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival in Sarasota | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Fox Squirrel Corn Maze

When: October 8 – October 23 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 6151 Varn Road, Plant City

Cost: $10 for kids ages 3-17 | $11 for adults

Info: This annual event features fun duck races, a gigantic slingshot, badminton, cornhole, Dummy Steer Ropin’, a bounce house, and plenty of cows! Admission includes unlimited maze access, hayrides and games. For an additional cost, you can check out the butterfly garden and horse/pony rides.

DK Farm's Fall Festival

When: October 8 – October 29 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo

Cost: $12 ($14 at the gate)

Info: This event is great for all ages! Enjoy scenic hayrides, pony rides, bounce houses, pumpkin launchers, bull rides, a pumpkin patch, a kid barrel train, 18-hole mini golf, a corn beach and so much more. This farm/nursery is also offering Trick or Treating on October 30.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

When: October 15-30 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 5500 Co Road 675, Bradenton

Cost: $15 for adults | FREE for kids 10 and under ($5 for parking)

Info: Every day of the Pumpkin Festival consists of a craft show, live music and shows, lots of pumpkins, Pioneer Trades Village, hayrides, pony rides, a chainsaw sculptor, scarecrow displays, a corn maze, a big train ride, food galore and so much more! Dogs are allowed as long as they are friendly, on a leash and picked up after. The event is cash only (though some vendors may accept credit cards).

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Looking for free pumpkin patches where you can fulfill your fall and Halloween needs? Check these places out!

Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees

When: September 17 - October 30

Where: 7401 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

Brooksville Pumpkin Patch

When: September 30 - October 30

Where: 475 North Ave West Brooksville

Dave's Christmas Tree Lot

When: October 1-31

Where: 106 E. Lumsden Avenue, Brandon

Hyde Park Pumpkin Patch

When: October 4-29

Where: S Village Circle, Tampa

St. Pete Pier Pumpkin Patch

When: October 8-16

Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg (at the Family Park)

