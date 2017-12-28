TAMPA BAY, Fla. - With 2017 coming to a close, let’s ring in 2018 with these fun New Year’s Eve parties around Tampa Bay.

When: 10 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Where: Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park at 601 Old Water Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy free New Year’s Eve fireworks at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park! This is a family-friendly, alcohol-free firework viewing area beginning at 10 p.m. In an effort to accommodate the maximum number of public guests, the park will not feature food and beverage vendors or entertainment. You can catch a free ride on the streetcar from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

When: 9 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Where: TPepin's Hospitality Centre at 4121 North 50th Street, Tampa

Cost: $79

Info: Ring in the New Year with Mario Lopez! He will be hosting the Pied Pipers NYE Party at TPepin's Hospitality Centre. Enjoy dancing on a 30,000-square-foot ballroom and take in the fireworks display from the outdoor patio. Open bar will include beer, wine, liquor and champagne. Click here to buy tickets or call (813) 265-1234.

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $99

Info: Tampa has plenty of swanky champagne-and-sequins New Year’s Eve parties, but for the rest of us who like our celebrating a little more on the classic-movie-themed-historic-theatre side, let’s jump in the DeLorean! Tampa Theatre is proud to present its second annual NYE Wrap Party on New Year’s Eve. Guests will be among the first to see the newly completed restoration work, which will take the historic movie palace “back in time” to its original 1926 look and colors. Watch the ball drop LIVE on the big screen at midnight, and enjoy an open beer-and-wine bar all night long. Signature themed cocktails and a cash liquor bar will also be available. Lab coats, puffy vests, “Enchantment Under the Sea” dance attire, and other Back to the Future-inspired costumes are encouraged!

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1725 East 7th Avenue Ybor, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Ring in the New Year at Ybor City with this festive celebration featuring the Outback Bowl New Year's Eve Parade and Pep Rally. Enjoy an eclectic lineup of floats and about 20 marching bands including two college bands. Get hyped up with cheerleaders from both universities and a battle of the bands during the Pep Rally. This free and family-friendly event starts at 5:30 pm and the parade will run along 7th Avenue.

When: 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: 1619 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: General Admission Single = $30 | GA Couple = $50

Info: The hottest New Year’s Eve party in Tampa is at Club Prana! Celebrate NYE 2018 at this glamorous New Years party. Five levels of partying including the Rooftop Skybar overlooking Ybor City and Downtown Tampa! Arrive early and get a spot on the Roof to view the fireworks!

When: 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $150

Info: Join us at American Social on New Years Eve 2018 for the BEST New Years Eve Party Ever, a tribute to Truman Capote's Black and White Ball! General Admission Tickets include premium open bar 9 p.m. - 12 a.m., passed appetizers, champagne toast at midnight, and views of South Tampa's best fireworks display! For table reservations/bottle service information please email Carla@american.social today!

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $130

Info: Celebrate New Year's Eve with a splash at The Florida Aquarium’s Aqua Eve! Enjoy fantastic live music, complimentary food, beer and wine along with a champagne toast - and the best view in town for an amazing fireworks display at midnight. The Florida Aquarium's Aqua Eve party is the premiere New Year's Eve party in Tampa to ring in 2017! General admission, early admission, and fireworks cruise combo tickets available. 21+ only. ID Required.

When: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: 100 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: GA = $75 | VIP $150

Info: We proudly present our 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Premiere 2018 at the Aloft in Downtown Tampa! This year we will be 3D mapping the Aloft’s pool to create the largest viewing screen in Tampa of the Ball dropping live from Time’s Square! A view of the fireworks, Downtown Tampa, and the Riverwalk! Featuring fire breathing and dance performance by Fire Fly Flow.

When: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: 912 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy live music, DJs, midnight champagne toast and unique photo opportunities! There is no entry fee, but be sure to reserve your table!

When: 11 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: 1701 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: No worries, no cover. Come celebrate the new year with us at The Hall! We've got a little something for everyone so bring the squad! Complimentary champagne toast at midnight, vinyl jams provided by DJ Blenda. Let's party!

When: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: Fort Brooke Garage at 107 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $200

Info: The Rooftop Eve is Tampa's premier New Year's Eve Party held on a rooftop in the heart of Downtown Tampa, offering stunning views of the city skyline and fireworks. Rooftop Eve is an all-inclusive experience that includes entertainment, premium open bar, champagne, and desserts.

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: 4101 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Sick and tired of all those dress to impress New Year's Eve parties? Ring in the new year in the comfort of your PJ's at our New Year's Eve Pajama Party! The name says it all! Just wear your most comfortable PJ's, have some drinks and watch the ball drop on the big screen.

When: 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: 1507 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $10 cover after 9:30 p.m.

Info: Get ready for a masquerade party to ring in the new year! Free masquerade masks will be available for everyone along with drink specials throughout the night. All 3 floors of Honey Pot will be open for you to enjoy, including our very festive balcony overlooking all of Ybor! Please join your hostess Amy DeMilo for the countdown to midnight along with a live satellite feed from Times Square NYC. Enjoy a FREE Champagne toast and a $1000 balloon drop! 18 and up are welcome to attend.

When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: 10137 E Adamo Dr, Ste 800B, Tampa

Cost: Prices will vary

Info: Attention parents! Enjoy a New Year's Eve celebration for the kiddos during the day at Sky Zone Tampa! Countdown the new year and jump with us December 31st from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a special Noon Years celebration!

