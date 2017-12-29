New Year's Eve fireworks move from Channelside to Cotanchobee Fort Brook Park

TAMPA, Fla. — 2018 will ring in a lot of change to the City of Tampa.

This New Year's Eve, the viewing area for the annual fireworks display traditionally hosted at Channelside will be moved to Cotanchobee Fort Brook Park due to construction at the Channelside waterfront.



Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park will be transformed into a family-friendly, alcohol-free firework viewing area beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31.

In order to accommodate the maximum number of public guests, the park will not feature food and beverage vendors or entertainment.

The fireworks show will begin at midnight and is expected to be the largest fireworks display in Tampa Bay. There is no cost to the public to view the fireworks show at Cotanchobee Park.

"For over a decade, Channelside has hosted an outstanding New Year's Eve celebration," said Darrah Winkler, Marketing and Events Manager for Channelside. "With redevelopment construction underway at Channelside, safety is always our first concern. We are delighted to partner with Friends of the Riverwalk and the City of Tampa to create an alternative that will allow the community to enjoy the fireworks this year and carry on this longstanding tradition."



