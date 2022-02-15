Watch
$2 Tuesday returns to Florida State Fair today

Florida State Fair
Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:08:11-05

$2 Tuesday is back at the Florida State Fair today.

Starting after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, you can get into the fair for just $2. The deal also features $2 select rides, $2 select games and $2 select food items.

Some of the $2 food items include Mexican Street Corn on the Cobb, corn dogs, bread pudding and more. For a list of all the $2 food items and where they are located at the Florida State Fair Tuesday, click here.

For more information on the Florida State Fair, click here.

The fair is in town until February 21.

