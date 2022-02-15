$2 Tuesday returns to Florida State Fair today

$2 Tuesday is back at the Florida State Fair today.

Are you ready for $2 Tuesday at the Florida State Fair?😎

Starting tomorrow at 2:00pm, admission will be only $2, along with $2 rides, select games and food items! This deal is only available at the gate.

$2 Tuesday is proudly sponsored by Cellular Sales Verizon! pic.twitter.com/S8Mxf1yHMZ — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 15, 2022

Starting after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, you can get into the fair for just $2. The deal also features $2 select rides, $2 select games and $2 select food items.

Some of the $2 food items include Mexican Street Corn on the Cobb, corn dogs, bread pudding and more. For a list of all the $2 food items and where they are located at the Florida State Fair Tuesday, click here.

The fair is in town until February 21.