112th Annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

The 112th Annual Epiphany Celebration is this weekend in Tarpon Springs.

The annual event celebrates the Baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River Jordan on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The Blessing of the Fleet is scheduled for Friday, January 5 from noon to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, January 6, Epiphany observances begin at 8 a.m. with Orthros (Matins) followed by the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 10 a.m.

Following the Divine Liturgy and Great Blessings of the Waters, Archbishop Demetrios, hierarchs, clergy, dignitaries and thousands of people will form a procession to Spring Bayou.

An invocation will be recited and a young lady will release a white dove symbolizing the Holy Spirit to fly over the Bayou. The Archbishop will cast a white cross into the water and 57 young men will dive for the cross. The retriever of the cross will kneel with the cross before the Archbishop for a blessing.

For more information, visit www.epiphanycity.org.