Spread the love! Here's how you can send free Valentines to sick children in the hospital

Sick kids at Children's hospitals all over the nation miss out on the excitement of exchanging Valentines with their classmates but now there's a sweet way to make up for it and make them feel extra loved this Valentine's Day.

There are a number of Children's Hospitals across the country that have set up easy ways for you to send Valentines to their patients. It's free, it's online and it only takes a few minutes of your time. The end result, a lot of smiling kids in hospitals feeling the love of Valentine's Day.

When writing your notes to the kids, many of the hospitals suggest focusing on the spirit of Valentine's Day rather than "get well" to help keep the celebration exciting and positive for the kids.

The following hospitals have set up special links for you to submit a Valentine's Day card to a patient who needs some X's and O's.

Ronald McDonald House Charities - Tampa Bay



Select a Valentine

Enter your contact information

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



Create a card with artwork inspired by St. Jude patients

Type a message or select a pre-written message

Save message and send

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan



Select an interactive card

Complete the form

Send your Valentine

Children's Health in Dallas, TX



Select a Valentine

Enter your contact information

Texas Children's Hospital



Choose a card

Sign your name

Send your card

Cincinnati Children's



Fill out the contact info

Select the Valentine

Send your Valentine

The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles



Pick a card

Add a note

Send your Valentine

Phoenix Children's



Pick a Valentine

Choose a message

Fill out your contact info

Send your Valentine

Boston Children's Hospital Trust



Select your Valentine

Sign your name

Send your Valentine

Children's Hospital Colorado

Pick a card

If you know a patient at this hospital you can send a card to them

Fill out the message

Send the Valentine

Sending a sweet message only takes a few minutes and it will for sure bring smiles to the little ones who need them most.