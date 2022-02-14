Spread the love! Here's how you can send free Valentines to sick children in the hospital

Sick kids at Children's hospitals all over the nation miss out on the excitement of exchanging Valentines with their classmates but now there's a sweet way to make up for it and make them feel extra loved this Valentine's Day.
There are a number of Children's Hospitals across the country that have set up easy ways for you to send Valentines to their patients. It's free, it's online and it only takes a few minutes of your time. The end result, a lot of smiling kids in hospitals feeling the love of Valentine's Day.
When writing your notes to the kids, many of the hospitals suggest focusing on the spirit of Valentine's Day rather than "get well" to help keep the celebration exciting and positive for the kids.
The following hospitals have set up special links for you to submit a Valentine's Day card to a patient who needs some X's and O's.
Ronald McDonald House Charities - Tampa Bay
- Select a Valentine
- Enter your contact information
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Create a card with artwork inspired by St. Jude patients
- Type a message or select a pre-written message
- Save message and send
C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan
- Select an interactive card
- Complete the form
- Send your Valentine
Children's Health in Dallas, TX
- Select a Valentine
- Enter your contact information
- Choose a card
- Sign your name
- Send your card
- Fill out the contact info
- Select the Valentine
- Send your Valentine
The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
- Pick a card
- Add a note
- Send your Valentine
- Pick a Valentine
- Choose a message
- Fill out your contact info
- Send your Valentine
Boston Children's Hospital Trust
- Select your Valentine
- Sign your name
- Send your Valentine
- Pick a card
- If you know a patient at this hospital you can send a card to them
- Fill out the message
- Send the Valentine
Sending a sweet message only takes a few minutes and it will for sure bring smiles to the little ones who need them most.