Pet of the week: Winston is an affectionate 4-year-old Shih Tzu looking for his forever family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News works with local shelters to find homes for dogs and cats through our weekly Pet of the Week feature.

This week we are featuring Winston, a 4-year-old Shih Tzu mix from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.

Winston would be the perfect Valentine's gift for someone who loves smaller dogs, especially one that is past their puppy period.

According to the American Kennel Club, Shih Tzus are affectionate smaller dogs with charming personalities.

Shelter workers report Winston is a very happy dog. He enjoys human companionship and loves to be held.

When Winston arrived at Pet Pal, his coat was very matted. He is now ready to find his forever famiyl after being groomed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information about how to adopt Winston or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.