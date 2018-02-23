Pet of the week: Thor is a goofy 'God of dogs' who needs a family to call his own

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News works with local shelters to find homes for dogs and cats through our weekly Pet of the Week feature.

This week we are featuring Thor, a 9-month-old Great Dane from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes are friendly, patient dogs who enjoy a walk two or three times a day.

Shelter workers report Thor is no God of Thunder. Instead, he is a goofy and playful pup who loves people and a good game.

Due to his size, Thor would be more suitable for families with older children or the perfect pal for someone with an active lifestyle.

Thor is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. His adoption fee is $200.

For more information about how to adopt Thor or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.