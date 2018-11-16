Pet of the week: Opal is an energetic 14-month-old girl who needs a loving home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — ABC Action News is bringing you an All-American girl in this week's Pet of the Week segment.

Opal is a super friendly and energetic mixed breed who needs a loving home. She is a 14-month-old high energy girl who is looking for a home that will help her build her confidence.

Opal weighs around 38 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. Her adoption fees is $200.

For more information on how to adopt Opal or other animals from Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.