Pet of the week: Keiton the Labrador Retriever would be the perfect Christmas gift

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Are you looking for a Christmas gift that would be purr-fect your entire family? Keiton may be the dog you are searching for.

He is a 5-year-old black Labrador Retriever. The American Kennel Club says the breed continues to be the most popular in the United States because they are so gentle, intelligent and family-friendly.

Keiton loves to look for things. He seeks out what he catches the scent of, trailing the smell until he can no longer smell it or finds what he was searching for.

His foster family says Keiton loves to run with the wind flapping his ears an also enjoys rolling around in the dirt or sand. While Keiton is friendly with other dogs, he prefers to keep his toys all to himself.

Keiton is house-trained, crate-trained and pretty is just a big goofy boy who loves life. He is currently staying with ARF'n, the Animal Rescue Friends Network.

If you are interested in adopting Keiton, you can find additional information at www.arfn.org or by e-mailing info@arfn.org. ARF'n adoption fees for dogs start at $75. The adoption process can take up to two weeks.