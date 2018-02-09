Pet of the week: Bianca is a 1-year-old Basset hound mix who loves to receive belly rubs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News works with local animal shelters to find homes for dogs and cats through our weekly Pet of the Week feature.

This week we are featuring Bianca. She is a 1-year-old Basset hound mix from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.

Bianca would be the perfect Valentine's Day gift for someone who wants a great companion to take out on the town.

According to the American Kennel Club, Basset hounds are extremely patient dogs that very easy to train. Their forgiving personality is perfect for families with young kids who might yank at their floppy ears.

Shelter workers report Bianca is a happy-go-lucky pup who loves nothing more than to receive a good belly rub or give kisses. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $200.

For more information about how to adopt Bianca or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.