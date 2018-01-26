Pet of the week: Benji is an adorable 2-year-old Shih Tzu mix looking for a family to call his own

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Meet Benji. He is a 2-year-old Shih Tzu mix looking for a family to call his own.

Benji is an adorable little pup who loves to be adored. He prefers his bangs to be evenly distributed on his little doggy forehead. According to the American Kennel Club, Shih Tzus are very friendly affectionate dogs who love to play.

Shelter workers say Benji enjoys the company of humans and other small dogs. He will need regular grooming, daily walks in the park and plenty of treats.

Benji is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.

For more information about how to adopt Benji or other animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call the shelter at (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.