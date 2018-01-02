Pet of the week: Baxter is a 4-year-old hound mix who needs an active family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Meet Baxter. He is a large 4-year-old hound mix looking for a family to call his own.

Don't look too deeply into Baxter's sweet eyes, you might get lost. He is up for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.

Baxter is a big, strong boy looking for an active household to help him keep busy. Weighing 99 pounds, he would love to find owners to exercise with to shed a few pounds.

Baxter is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.

For more information about how to adopt Baxter or other animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call the shelter at (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.