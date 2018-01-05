Pet of the week: 8-year-old Scoobie wants a comfy couch for her retirement years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ABC Action News helps find homes for dogs currently living in shelters every Friday morning our Pet of the Week segment.

For the second time we are featuring Scoobie. She is a 8-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix.

According to the American Kennel Club, terriers are intelligent, good-natured dogs who are excellent guardians.

Scoobie arrived at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in rough shape. She had lost most of her hair due to malnutrition and mange. Those conditions no longer affect her. She is now covered by a coat of hair as soft you would find on a puppy.

Shelter workers say Scoobie is a sweet senior girl who needs a quiet home to spend her retirement years. She would love nothing more than a loving home with a comfy couch.

Thanks to the Pit Project and her Guardian Angel, Scoobie's adoption fee is only $75. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You must own your own home to adopt her.

For more information about how to adopt Scooby or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The address is 405 22nd Street South Street. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.