Klondike, Breyers introduce Reese's treats with special Halloween BOGO deal

Klondike and Breyers announced on Tuesday that they're teaming up to help parents stop stealing their kids' Halloween candy.

The program aims to bring parents frozen Reese's treats with a special holiday BOGO deal.

During the month of October, parents can text "Confess" to 64827 to claim their BOGO offer good for Klondike REESE'S Bars & Breyers REESE'S 48 oz. frozen treats. Once parents "confess," they'll follow a few quick and easy redemption instructions to get their instant offer faster than they can say "boo!"

"We know that REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups are a Halloween hot commodity for the entire family," says Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream USA. "That's why we're stocking freezers with an adult stash of our loaded REESE'S products from Klondike & Breyers and offering this buy-one-get-one coupon for Klondike & Breyers REESE'S frozen treats all month long."

