Influential fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the opening of the "Black Fashion Designers" exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. Talley's literary agent confirmed Talley's death to USA Today late Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 06:05:51-05

NEW YORK (AP) — André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.

Talley's literary agent confirmed Talley's death to USA Today late Tuesday.

Talley was an influential fashion journalist who worked at Women's Wear Daily and was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe.

At 6-feet-6 inches tall, Talley cut an imposing figure wherever he went, with his stature, his considerable influence on the fashion world, and his bold looks.

After stints with Interview magazine and Women's Wear Daily, Talley was hired at Vogue in 1983 by Editor in Chief Anna Wintour and was appointed its creative director in 1988.

