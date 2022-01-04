Idaho woman creates gnomes out of old sweaters

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIVI) — 52 Freckles, an Idaho-based business, has taken the term "sweater weather: quite literally - making gnomes out of old sweaters.

"The large holiday gnomes are 100% up-cycled," said owner Sarah Christensen.

The idea to create a home filled with gnomes began in 2007 when Christensen was raising her four kids. Christensen took her sewing skills and turned a few stuffies to a new level.

"We used to do little tiny stuffies and now we do a little bit bigger stuffies, but they're still for kids," said Christensen.

She makes hundreds of handmade gnomes - all shapes, all sizes - all out of sweaters and felt.

“We kind of hit the thrift stores all winter long, stocking up for the following year," she said.

Currently, 52 Freckles is in full "gnome mode." Winter is certainly her busy season.

Christensen says as soon as the year ends, it’s time to start prepping again. She’s considered slowing down, but that never happens.

This story was reported by Kristen Skovira on kivitv.com.

