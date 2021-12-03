William Dean Chocolates offers holiday gifts to satisfy your sweet tooth

If you have a sweet tooth this holiday, look no further than some locally made chocolates.

We stopped by William Dean Chocolates over in Belleair Bluffs. They've been making chocolates in Pinellas County for nearly 15 years.

"The most important thing for me was always to try and become a local treasure. I believe communities are defined by the businesses within them," said Bill Brown, owner of William Dean Chocolates. "We were just on national TV, we get some national press, you know, we were in 'The Hunger Games,' those things are great, but I get more excited when somebody locally comes in and wants to show somebody visiting."

Right now they're working to expand to Tampa's midtown and they hope to open before Christmas.

If you've never been they have airbrushed and hand-painted chocolates, and classify themselves as a mix between chocolate and art

If you're buying for someone for the holidays put your orders in now.

They recommend ordering online or coming to the store to place your orders.

