The Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village new Auburndale location offers more displays

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Kicking off its sixth season, The Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village is bigger and better this year. It's being held for the first time ever in Auburndale at the International Market World.

“Everything's bigger. We’ve got more lights, more rides, more entertainment, a full 45-minute magic and circus show. We have shopping vendors this year,” said Tammy Peters, Producer of The Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village.

Visitors can start with a drive through the parade of dazzling holiday light displays, from sparkling tunnels to snowmen and gingerbread houses.

“It’s really great to have something where we can pile a couple of families into a car and experience that all together. It's awesome that there’s a drive-thru thing so close to me,” Krysti Reif said.

Then guests can make their way to Santa’s Village, filled with food vendors, carnival rides and much more.

New this year are the majestic Asian elephants and a fleet of camels that visitors can feed and ride.

“Santa’s reindeer were awful busy this year, so he opted to bring in bigger four-legged friends to be with us. So, we have Ms. Betty, Ms. Cindy, Ms. Janice, and Ms. Vicky that are a little bit larger than the reindeer,” Peters said.

The Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village is open through January 2.

“On December 16 we open seven days a week straight through January 2,” said Peters

More than 15,000 vehicles visited the display last year. So, load up your car and get ready to enjoy an experience that will put you in the holiday spirit.