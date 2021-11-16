Shipt introduces ‘Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List’

On Monday, Shipt introduced its inaugural "Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List," which details the most common items people forget to buy.

According to a press release, the list is based on a survey of 2,100 Americans and proprietary Shipt data.

The top grocery and home decor items respondents have forgotten the most include:

Cranberries (33%) Fragrant Spices (such as Thyme) (30%) Napkins (23%) Beverages (21%) Pumpkin Spices (20%) Pie crust (20%) Potatoes (17%) Plates (16%) Table and autumn-specific decor (15%) Candles (14%)

Shipt said, in addition to forgetting items, in 2019 and 2020 consumers purchased key products at the last minute. Those include sweet rolls, cream cheese, fried onions, butter and pie crust.

“There’s a lot to juggle when preparing to entertain for Thanksgiving,” said Rina Hurst, Shipt’s chief business officer and holiday shopping expert. “We know that with all of the chaos some crucial cooking, baking or decor items can be forgotten when needed the most. The Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List is our way to help consumers plan ahead or purchase last-minute items as they need to ensure their holidays are full of joy.”

