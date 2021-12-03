Plenty of Tampa Bay markets to find local items this holiday season

The Largo Holiday Market is back this year.
It's the perfect time to bring the whole family down to Largo Central Park, get some shopping done and get into the holiday spirit at the same time.
Kara Piehl, Special Events Coordinator with the city of Largo says, "It's important because it gives away for people to see local businesses and crafters and vendors and other businesses because this is a centrally located area. And people can come out and support multiple people and get their holiday shopping done in a one-stop shop."
The Largo Holiday Market is Saturday, December 4 from 4-9 p.m. Parking is $10 on-site and a bit cheaper over at Largo High School.
The city will also be lighting their Christmas tree at the same time and, of course, their big holiday light show is going on at the same time.
OTHER MARKETS:
- A Very Merry Market, by Great Explorations Children's Museum and Sunken Gardens.
- Wednesday, December 8.
- 5-8 p.m.
- Holiday Shopping Expo at Westshore Plaza
- Saturday, December 4
- 10 a.m. -8 p.m.
- Saturday Morning Market- St. Pete
- On-going
- 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Saturday Morning Shoppe
- On-going
- 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Vintage Marche
- First Weekend of the Month
- Saturdays 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Indie Flea- Ybor
- Sunday, December 19
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Ybor City Saturday Market
- Saturday, December 4
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Corey Avenue Market
- Sundays
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market
- Tuesday, December 7
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Second Sunday Art Walk
- Sunday, December 12
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Carrollwood Market
- Saturday, December 11
- 10 a.m. -2 p.m.