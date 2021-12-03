Navy veteran starts toy store in Pasco County

With many supply chain issues at small and big businesses this year, you may have to look hard to find exactly what you're looking for.

We went out to a local toy shop in Pasco County to see how the supply is doing there.

The Toy Jungle is located right off U.S. 19 in Holiday and has the perfect items for the kid or adult in your life who loves building blocks or STEM activities.

Adam Smyk retired from the Navy after 20 years. He remembers deployments, coming home and trying to bond with his kids.

So, he took to LEGOs and building blocks to bond and create.

After Smyk retired he thought the perfect thing to do was open a business so other families could connect and have that same bond.

Inside the Toy Jungle, you'll find all kinds of building blocks, LEGO toys and just about anything your kids can build and experiment with.

"Oh, it's huge. I mean, the like, honestly, I don't get the same deals and say Walmart and Target and all the big boys get. But they all had to start somewhere also. So if you're supporting a local business, you're keeping money in the community, you're helping a local family. And who knows, maybe someday I'll be the new Toys R Us. But you have to start somewhere," said Smyk.

Smyk and his team also do birthday parties all electronic-free.

You can read more about The Toy Jungle by clicking here.