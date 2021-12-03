Morean Arts Center gets in holiday spirit with market, camps

Shopping for your kids, with your kids can be a struggle. The Morean Arts Center is offering parents a one-day camp for their kids.

It's an opportunity for parents to drop off the kids and then go shopping and get some things done for the holidays.

Heather Petersen, Director of Education at the Morean Arts Center said, "I think it's really important for children to have the opportunity to give around the holiday season as well. And this gives them the opportunity to make something they're proud of and then share it with somebody that they love and they can't you know go out and go shopping like they see everybody else doing around the holiday so this is a chance for them to make something and give a gift as well."

The one-day camp will be December 18 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. for ages 5-10. It's $40 if you're not a member but space is limited.

The Morean Arts Center is also offering a Holiday Makers Market at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District.

Fifty-five artists will be on-hand Saturday, December 4, showcasing all they can do and the unique gifts they sell.

Sarah Aldrich, Marketing Manager at the Morean Arts Center said, "You know, shopping at the big box stores is great and easy and convenient. But it's really so nice to support your neighbor, support the local economy. And then just an aside is that this year might be a little more difficult working with larger box stores and shipping and things like that. So you may as well come down have a personal connection with an artist and pick out a piece that you think would be really special to somebody."

The Makers Market will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is family friendly.