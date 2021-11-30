In a time of great need, Tampa Bay nonprofits hope for strong Giving Tuesday

Tampa Bay nonprofits are hoping for donations — big and small — on Giving Tuesday.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a global campaign that encourages people to be generous and give to the causes they care about.

Thomas Mantz, the President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, said it helps raise awareness about his nonprofit and others across the area.

“Most of the challenges in our society are met by non-profit organizations, but if you think about the role we play in communities, it’s pretty significant and pretty important,” Mantz said.

The non-profit covers a 10 county area and served 95 million meals last year to those who were food insecure or in need of food. The need for donations is critically important this year, according to Mantz, since Feeding Tampa Bay is now feeding 35% more people than it did before the pandemic.

“So for us to be able to take care of those folks who now need our services as well as all the people that did prior to COVID, it’s a significant undertaking,” he said.

You can learn more about how to donate to Feeding Tampa Bay at this link.

At the Salvation Army of Tampa, Maj. David Swyers, the area commander, is making a similar pitch to donors on Giving Tuesday.

“Everything that comes in (today) makes immediate help and change in the lives of people here in the Tampa Bay area immediately,” he said. “The donations right now are even more important, because the cost of living has gone up at such a rate that we haven’t seen in decades.”

He said the current economic conditions and level of inflation have made his nonprofit — which assists those who need shelter, food and clothing — a critical resource to the community, and he hopes Giving Tuesday will spur many to help the Salvation Army continue its mission of helping others.

“COVID has really changed a lot of stuff. Right now, people are really one paycheck away from seeing us and needing our help. It’s more than it ever has been before,” Swyers said.

You can learn more about how to donate to the Salvation Army at this link.