Thanksgiving and holiday meals are a good time to eat a lot of calories and totally derail your diet We're sharing five ways to avoid the holiday weight gain.
TAMPA, Fla. — All week long we want to give you some simple ways to make the next few weeks a little easier and a little healthier.
Experts suggest watching your portions and even using a smaller plate. It can help you control how much you are putting on your plate.
If you are heading to someone else's house try bringing a healthy dish.
You can also try replacing some of the more fattening items in recipes with something healthier. Here are three healthier options:
