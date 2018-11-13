Five ways to avoid the holiday weight gain

TAMPA, Fla. — All week long we want to give you some simple ways to make the next few weeks a little easier and a little healthier.

Thanksgiving and holiday meals are a good time to eat a lot of calories and totally derail your diet.

Experts suggest watching your portions and even using a smaller plate. It can help you control how much you are putting on your plate.

If you are heading to someone else's house try bringing a healthy dish.

You can also try replacing some of the more fattening items in recipes with something healthier. Here are three healthier options:

Use applesauce instead of butter.

Mayonnaise with Greek yogurt is a healthy alternative to cream cheese or sour cream.

Try low fat or skim milk instead of heavy cream.

You can find seven more ways to make your holiday dinner healthier by clicking here.