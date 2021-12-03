Downtown New Port Richey boutique supports local artists

The majority of businesses in Downtown New Port Richey are locally owned and operated, many support local artists and crafters.

We stopped into Lis's Pieces Artisan Boutique and Attic.

Lisa Langford started the business nearly three years ago with just eight artists and 800 square feet.

Today, it's growing. Right now, they have more than 6,000 square feet and 126 artists and are looking for more.

"Ninety-five percent of our items are handcrafted, they are not waiting on a cargo ship. If you look around, our store is jam-packed, and we just started our Christmas merchandising. So this is probably only 33% of what's going to be in the store in the next two weeks." Langford explained. "When you come here and give somebody a gift from Lis's Pieces you are buying an original handmade piece. It's packaged with love we offered a boutique wrapping and a smile."

The store is huge. Turn the corner and you'll run into Lisa's two sons who run the attached coffee shop.

Tanner Bruce, owner of Bruce Brothers Beanery said, "We're a West Coast-style coffee shop. So we make like all the, you know, foofy pretty drinks that you would expect somewhere in California. And it's really fun. We kind of just let our creativity flow wild."

It's pretty unique, too. The duo buys the coffee every seven days so it's shipped right after it's freshly roasted. It's all organic, non-GMO, vegan-style coffee.

These two businesses not only support local artists in the community but they're also part of the recent success of downtown New Port Richey.

Tom Diaz, Marketing Specialist City of New Port Richey said, "Here you get different unique gifts. I mean, you really do and you get gifts that you're not going to see in those big box stores, local artisans. That's what we really like to see. We'd like to see those local artisans get some exposure, you know, get some business in addition to just seeing that great artwork or their craftwork."

