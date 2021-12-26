Christmas Day traveling and projected cancelations for Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Though, not as busy as earlier this week, thousands of people flew into and out of Tampa International on Saturday.

Brays Davanzo spent Christmas morning with loved ones in Tampa and then headed to Illinois to spend the rest of the day with loved ones there. “Spending Christmas pretty much twice. In the morning and in the afternoon. It’s a really nice experience,” said Davanzo.

At last check, there were 26 cancellations out of Tampa International Airport, which accounts for about 6% of their total traffic for today.

“We had a friend who’s [flight] got canceled this morning. Well canceled yesterday and they traveled this morning,” said Kerryann Forchin, who is traveling to Peru for her birthday.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, according to the website FlightAware, there will be over 300 cancellations nationwide. Delta and United both project that 3% of their flights will be cancelled on Sunday – not as much as today.

So, here’s what you need to do if you’re traveling tomorrow, check with your airline about the status of your flight before heading to the airport and the easiest way to stay updated is by signing up for email and text alerts.

