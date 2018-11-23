JCPenney, Kohls, Dick's Sporting Goods among best discounts on Black Friday, per Wallethub

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day in America, with deals as far as the eye can see. However, these specific stores have higher discounts than the rest, making them a must-visit on your late night shopping spree.

According to Wallethub.com, Belk, JCPenney, Stage, Kohl's and New York & Company are the Top 5 discounted stores for Black Friday.

JCPenney is offering an average 65.1% discount on items. For clothing, the discount is 63%, computers and phones are 39% off, toys are 47% off furniture is 72% off and jewelry is 71% off.

Stage is offering 60% off on clothing, 56% off on toys, 60% off on appliances and 74% off on Jewelry. To find the one closest to you, click here.

Kohl's is offering 36% off on computers and phones, 52% off on furniture and 73% off on jewelry.

Other stores with high discounts include Payless ShoeSource, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's and more. For a full list of deals per store, click here.