Barefoot, Oreo Thins collab on limited edition red blend

Starting Thursday, you can get your hands on the bottle of wine you never knew you needed. Barefoot and Oreo Thins are collaborating on a limited-release red blend inspired by the crispy thins.

The special blend will only be available through Barefoot's website and supplies are limited.

Together with our new BFFs, we crafted Barefoot x @OREO THINS Red Blend — a limited edition wine that'll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight. Get yours 12.9.21! Click here to sign up for email reminders: https://t.co/kHG5jVIWkV pic.twitter.com/BC0wOfKwAu — barefootwine (@BarefootWine) December 7, 2021

According to Thrillist, the cookie-flavored wine features notes of oak, blackberry and dark cherries in addition to stronger chocolate, cookie and creme flavors.

Thrillist reports that each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend comes with two bottles of 750mL win and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.