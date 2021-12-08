Watch
LifestyleHoliday

Actions

Barefoot, Oreo Thins collab on limited edition red blend

Available starting December 9 while supplies last
items.[0].image.alt
Canva
canva wine generic.png
Posted at 7:03 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 07:03:42-05

Starting Thursday, you can get your hands on the bottle of wine you never knew you needed. Barefoot and Oreo Thins are collaborating on a limited-release red blend inspired by the crispy thins.

The special blend will only be available through Barefoot's website and supplies are limited.

According to Thrillist, the cookie-flavored wine features notes of oak, blackberry and dark cherries in addition to stronger chocolate, cookie and creme flavors.

Thrillist reports that each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend comes with two bottles of 750mL win and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season