Bah! Humbug! Italian bishop tells children Santa doesn't exist

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A view of the nativity scene and the Christmas tree that adorn St. Peter's square at the Vatican, during the lighting ceremony, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The nativity scene is from the Huancavelica region, in Peru, and the 113-year-old, 28-meter-tall tree, a gift from the city of Andalo in Trentino Alto Adige-South Tyrol region, northeastern Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
ROME (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily has apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn't exist.

In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn't mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.

The diocesan communications director said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor.

Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn't exist and that his red costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.

