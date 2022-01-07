How to cook a healthy vegan, southern-inspired dish of collard greens

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are starting off the new year by trying to incorporate a healthier diet.

One of the hardest parts about trying to adopt a healthy diet is the idea that we have to completely cut out certain foods we know and love. Maybe even some of the foods we grew up with and became household favorites.

With that said, we are going to be making a southern style inspired, healthy and meatless dish of collard greens.

Anthony Hill

Alright, here we go! It's really easy.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

Extra virgin olive oil

Vinegar (2 tablespoons)

Not-Chick’n bouillon cube or vegetable bouillon cube (2)

Bacon-flavored bits (5 tablespoons)

Cayenne pepper (1 tablespoon)

Smoked paprika (1 tablespoon)

Pepper (1 Tablespoon)

Garlic Powder (1 tablespoon)

Liquid smoke (1 tablespoon)

Garlic (4 cloves) or 1 ½ tablespoon of minced garlic

Tomato (1)

Red bell pepper (half)

Yellow bell pepper (half)

Orange bell pepper (half)

Half bag of collard greens (16oz / 1lbs)

Anthony Hill

Cooking Instructions:

Heat a pot under medium heat. Add some extra virgin olive oil and to that sauté some onions and bell peppers for a few minutes. Then add tomato and garlic.

Keep in mind, you add as much or as little as you’d like. Now, this is when the seasonings come in. This is what’s going to make it tastes good, people! Add some garlic powder, a little cayenne pepper or a lot – that’s your business! Smoke paprika, pepper and bacon-flavored bits. Believe it or not, they are vegan and you’re not going to want to skip that step. Trust me! Next, add one or two Not – Chick’n bouillon cubes. It tastes just like chicken, you’ll be fine! To this, add 8 cups of water. Add a table vinegar and liquid smoke.

At this point, I like to taste the water.

If it tastes good, your collard greens are going to be good! If you like it, add the half bag of collard greens (16oz / 1lbs). Cover the pot partially. Turn down the heat to low and let it simmer for 45 minutes to an hour.

Hope you enjoy it!