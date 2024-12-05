Top local artists on display in new free exhibit at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas

LARGO, Fla. — Some of the top artists in Tampa Bay — painters, sculptors, poets and more — are on display at a free new exhibit at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo.

The nonprofit local arts agency uplifts local talent all year long, but its 2024 Arts Annual is a must-see "greatest hits" collection of remarkably inventive talents, including John Gascot, Kate Cummins, Luci Westphal and more.

The gallery is free to the public and is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The gallery, which is next to the Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village, also features a new Holiday Pop-Up Shop, where many of the featured artists are selling prints, ornaments, jewelry and more at affordable prices, some as low as $10 and under.

This has been a hard hurricane year for Tampa Bay, and that goes for artists as well.

To help the artists whose studios and work were either destroyed or damaged by the storms, Creative Pinellas is hosting the Arts Annual Hurricane Relief Fundraiser on Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. With money raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, and art sales, Creative Pinellas will distribute 80% of net proceeds to Pinellas County artists and arts organizations.

At the fundraiser, there will also be an exhibit called "Still Shining," sponsored by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. "Still Shining" will showcase 25 Pinellas County artists who have created pieces "celebrating the resilience and enduring beauty of the region in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton." This art will also be on sale to support hurricane relief.