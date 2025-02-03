The Dancing Goat farm in Tampa feeds community with food, love and emu eggs

TAMPA, Fla. — Pam Lunn is a 70-year-old force of nature.

For 25 years, she's built the Dancing Goat farm and dairy in Tampa into a catalyst for love and community.

"I'm lucky and very blessed to be in a position to do this," she says about her remarkable nonprofit.

With the help of dozens of namesake animals, the volunteer-driven Dancing Goat sells healthy and affordable milk, cheese, yogurt, produce, soaps and more at an on-site farmer's market. (Check the calendar for dates and times.)

There are also chickens and emus (!!!) producing eggs, both small and really, really big.

Speaking of volunteers, local radio star Drew Garabo from 102.5 the Bone helps maintain the farm's cat adoption program. They keep it simple and cost-effective to make sure kitties of all kinds can be your new fur-ever friends. Message the Dancing Goat on Facebook to find out more.

"Helping find homes for all these cats really fills me with a sense of purpose," says Drew. "I like using my platform to foster good in the community."

The farm also provides opportunities for area students to get volunteer and community credits and hours, plus welcomes budding veterinarians to come in and care for the animals.

Pam is also looking for volunteers to work in a greenhouse providing food for area food banks.

For volunteer opportunities (ages 15 to 115 can apply) at the Dancing Goat, go here.