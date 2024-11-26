Watch Now
'Thanksgiving Pizza'--yep, with cranberry sauce, too--becomes viral hit for Santoro's Pizza in Tampa

The holiday-themed pizza is a fave at Friendsgiving parties
Sean Daly
TAMPA, Fla. — Travis Kaiser is a Jersey guy, a pizza purist, but around Thanksgiving, the owner of Santoro's Pizza in Tampa gets in the holiday spirit.

"This is the way the pizza world is going," Kaiser said. "More and more people are doing crazy stuff."

Santoro's, normally a traditional "Jersey-style pizza place," has gone viral with Instagram foodies for its "Thanksgiving Pizza."

Roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce, all on a "no-flop" crust.

It looks good and tastes even better.

This Turkey Day dish is a smash.

"This year, [sales] have been crazy," Travis says. "We're gonna get crushed."

He created it a couple years ago, he says, but "last year it started to gain speed with the Friendsgiving parties. You come to the party with that, you're the king."

"Thanksgiving Pizza" will be available until this Wednesday, including take-home pies that can be heated at home.

For more on Santoro's, go here.

